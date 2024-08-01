Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI stock traded up $16.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $308.14. 824,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,046. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $322.83. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CMI shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cummins

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.