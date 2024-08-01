Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Short Interest Update

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the June 30th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Curis
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curis
Curis Stock Down 5.7 %
Curis stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.48. 37,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.35. Curis has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63.
Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 486.45% and a negative return on equity of 224.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Curis will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Curis
Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Curis
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.