Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Short Interest Update

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the June 30th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in Curis in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in Curis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Curis by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in Curis by 380.0% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Curis by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 14,656 shares during the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curis stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.48. 37,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.35. Curis has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 486.45% and a negative return on equity of 224.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Curis will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

