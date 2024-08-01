Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Short Interest Down 9.3% in July

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the June 30th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 50.0% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $7,690,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE CUBI traded down $4.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.37. The company had a trading volume of 494,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,236. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $198.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $56.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.88.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

