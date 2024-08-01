CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS.
CVR Energy Stock Down 3.8 %
CVR Energy stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.51. The stock had a trading volume of 279,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,307. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.85. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.54.
CVR Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.67%.
CVR Energy Company Profile
CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.
