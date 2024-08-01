CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS.

CVR Energy Stock Down 3.8 %

CVR Energy stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.51. The stock had a trading volume of 279,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,307. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.85. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.54.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVR Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVR Energy

CVR Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.