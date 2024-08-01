CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) PT Raised to $25.00

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector underperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CVR Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.55.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVI stock opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.85.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.39. CVR Energy had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CVR Energy will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 45,560.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 246,550.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

