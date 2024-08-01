DA Davidson Boosts TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Price Target to $55.00

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TCBK. StockNews.com upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a neutral rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.80.

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

TCBK stock opened at $46.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $29.38 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TriCo Bancshares news, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 757 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $28,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TriCo Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 470.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Articles

