Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Short Interest Up 5.8% in July

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 5,850,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.
Dana Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DAN traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.12. 1,355,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,486. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.57 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. Dana has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Dana had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the second quarter valued at $388,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Dana by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 59,502 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 284,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 176,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dana from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
Dana Company Profile
Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
