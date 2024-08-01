Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Short Interest Up 5.8% in July

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 5,850,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Shares of NYSE DAN traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.12. 1,355,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,486. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.57 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. Dana has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Dana had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the second quarter valued at $388,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Dana by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 59,502 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 284,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 176,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dana from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

