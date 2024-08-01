Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Upgraded at BTIG Research

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $143.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.81% from the company’s current price.

DDOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Baird R W upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.37.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $116.44 on Thursday. Datadog has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $138.61. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 363.88, a P/E/G ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $10,739,736.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294,146.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $10,739,736.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294,146.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $1,246,307.15. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 282,694 shares in the company, valued at $30,940,858.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 857,606 shares of company stock valued at $103,799,779 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Datadog by 743.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

