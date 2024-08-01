De Grey Mining Limited (ASX:DEG) Insider Simon Lill Acquires 116,604 Shares

De Grey Mining Limited (ASX:DEG – Get Free Report) insider Simon Lill bought 116,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.10 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$128,264.40 ($83,832.94).
De Grey Mining Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 28.77 and a quick ratio of 3.34.
De Grey Mining Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than De Grey Mining
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 AI Stocks That You Can Buy and Hold Forever
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- As The Magnificent 7 Stumble, Pivot to These 3 Growth Stocks
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
Receive News & Ratings for De Grey Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De Grey Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.