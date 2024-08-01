De Grey Mining Limited (ASX:DEG) Insider Simon Lill Acquires 116,604 Shares

De Grey Mining Limited (ASX:DEG – Get Free Report) insider Simon Lill bought 116,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.10 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$128,264.40 ($83,832.94).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 28.77 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

De Grey Mining Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Mallina Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,500 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. De Grey Mining Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

