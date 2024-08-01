Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Gap Down to $376.77

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $376.77, but opened at $365.97. Deere & Company shares last traded at $369.47, with a volume of 365,342 shares changing hands.

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $426.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $371.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $98.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

