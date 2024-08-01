Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Plans Dividend of $0.26

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.255 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, August 19th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Delek US has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years. Delek US has a payout ratio of 149.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Delek US to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 147.1%.

Delek US Stock Performance

NYSE:DK traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $23.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,075,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,213. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Delek US has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $33.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Delek US will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DK shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen cut shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 2,750 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $65,972.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,283.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,854 shares of company stock valued at $71,078. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

