Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Short Interest Update

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,353,600 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the June 30th total of 2,050,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 560.4 days.
Deliveroo Stock Performance
Shares of DROOF stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. Deliveroo has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94.
Deliveroo Company Profile
