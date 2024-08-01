Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Down 1%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $112.33 and last traded at $112.56. Approximately 1,211,510 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 10,024,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.68.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DELL. Bank of America raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $18,986,079.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,272,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,552,899.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

