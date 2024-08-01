Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Deluxe has a dividend payout ratio of 35.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Deluxe to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.9%.

Shares of DLX stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,955. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.05. Deluxe has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.96 million, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Deluxe will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Deluxe from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.

In other news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy bought 2,440 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $52,777.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 2,675 shares of company stock valued at $58,063 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

