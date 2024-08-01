DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.18.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $99,977.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on XRAY. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

