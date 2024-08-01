Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target to $48.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GLPI. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.21.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $50.20 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $50.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.79% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 112.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Desiree A. Burke 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,709,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,553 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,511,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,394,000 after buying an additional 282,828 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,921,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,259,000 after buying an additional 150,055 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,489,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,730,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,106,000 after acquiring an additional 45,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

