Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Price Target to $109.00

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VLTO. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a hold rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Veralto Stock Performance

NYSE:VLTO opened at $106.60 on Monday. Veralto has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.72. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion and a PE ratio of 31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 62.93% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Veralto’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Veralto will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Veralto news, insider Jennifer Honeycutt 13,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth about $3,202,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,260,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 78.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 35,433 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,940,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,075,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veralto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Stories

