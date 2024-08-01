Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 8,300 ($106.77) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.44% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 84 ($1.08) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,847.33 ($75.22).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

About InterContinental Hotels Group

Shares of IHG stock opened at GBX 7,798 ($100.31) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,247.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,548 ($71.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,790 ($113.07). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,126.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,992.92.

(Get Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.