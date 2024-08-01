Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Trading Down 17.9%

Shares of Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) fell 17.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 58,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 33,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.94, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.85.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.50 million during the quarter. Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits had a negative net margin of 49.58% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. Research analysts predict that Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. will post 0.0052822 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Company Profile

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, Persona, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

