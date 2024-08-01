DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.950-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.09. 2,733,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.30.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

