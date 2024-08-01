DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Short Interest Update

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 5,170,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,099.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $1,811,336. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37,250.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,305.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 144,050 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $21,168,000 after acquiring an additional 81,313 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 118,140 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 21,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,313.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,989 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $231.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of DKS traded down $10.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $205.93. 1,030,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,811. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $234.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.53 and its 200-day moving average is $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.42%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

