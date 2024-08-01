DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Short Interest Down 7.8% in July

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,090,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the June 30th total of 15,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Down 2.1 %

DigitalBridge Group stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.84. 1,373,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,216. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.00. DigitalBridge Group has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.76 million. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 151,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 633.3% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 27,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 322,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Further Reading

