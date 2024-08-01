Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last week, Dignity Gold has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dignity Gold token can now be purchased for $2.95 or 0.00004557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dignity Gold has a total market capitalization of $3.83 billion and $1.02 million worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Dignity Gold

Dignity Gold launched on January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com.

Buying and Selling Dignity Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.9453138 USD and is up 4.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,016,287.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

