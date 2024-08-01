Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 521,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,595 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Disc Medicine were worth $32,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 944,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after purchasing an additional 353,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Disc Medicine by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 782,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,734,000 after buying an additional 18,207 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine in the first quarter valued at $7,429,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 23.0% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

IRON stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $42.42. 38,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,383. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.57. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $77.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.02.

Disc Medicine ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

