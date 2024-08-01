Divi Market Cap Tops $8.13 Million (DIVI)

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Divi has a market capitalization of $8.13 million and approximately $147,292.49 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Divi has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Divi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Divi

Divi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 3,969,330,019 coins. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Divi’s official message board is blog.diviproject.org. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 3,968,718,528.9455366. The last known price of Divi is 0.00204256 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $143,974.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

