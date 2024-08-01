DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.26

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 462124 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on DLocal from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of DLocal in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

DLocal Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). DLocal had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $184.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.24 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DLocal

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DLocal by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in DLocal by 31.8% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DLocal by 24.7% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

