DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Bought by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 54.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 2,108.3% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 361.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DASH. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.96.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $14,686,759.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $14,686,759.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 11,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $1,296,800.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 183,512 shares in the company, valued at $20,270,735.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 459,016 shares of company stock worth $50,325,396. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DoorDash stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,880,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,610. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.23. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $143.34. The firm has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

