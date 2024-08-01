DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.83 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Shares of DT Midstream stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,423. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.98. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $76.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 71.71%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $25,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,098. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DTM. US Capital Advisors downgraded DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DT Midstream from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on DT Midstream from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DT Midstream from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

