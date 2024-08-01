DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.83 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.
DT Midstream Price Performance
Shares of DT Midstream stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,423. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.98. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $76.35.
DT Midstream Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 71.71%.
Insider Activity at DT Midstream
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DTM. US Capital Advisors downgraded DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DT Midstream from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on DT Midstream from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DT Midstream from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTM
About DT Midstream
DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DT Midstream
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.