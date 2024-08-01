Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.000-1.040 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. Dun & Bradstreet also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.00-1.04 EPS.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of DNB traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,333,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,958. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -123.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $564.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.77 million. Research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

DNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.64.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

