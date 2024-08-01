Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 706.5% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.40. The company had a trading volume of 344,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,212. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.29 and its 200-day moving average is $103.11. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $109.54.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

