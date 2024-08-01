Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,446 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $511,215,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 47,934.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,001,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,414 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,495 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,712,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $181,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel Durn purchased 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.21 per share, with a total value of $100,049.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,013.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,000 shares of company stock worth $7,190,745. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of MRVL traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,357,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,531,103. The stock has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.92. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

