Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Invests $847,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,293,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,560,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 286.6% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 71,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.06. 3,020,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,984,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at $45,027,491.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,178 shares of company stock worth $26,136,963. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

