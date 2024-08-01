Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Invests $961,000 in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $97.94. 466,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $98.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMC. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

