Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of HWM traded up $2.09 on Wednesday, hitting $95.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,140,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.45. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

