Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Takes $247,000 Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 13,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 4,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $64.89 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $72.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.21 and its 200 day moving average is $58.58. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.99, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

