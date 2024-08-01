Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.17. 20,927,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,133,781. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $226.64.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Russell 2000 ETF
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.