Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.17. 20,927,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,133,781. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $226.64.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.