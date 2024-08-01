Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $603,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $3,253,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 260,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 466.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. HSBC cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $150.53 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.34 and a 12-month high of $171.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

