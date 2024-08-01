E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Gap Up to $4.62

Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.62, but opened at $4.75. E2open Parent shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 132,821 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ETWO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 125.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $151.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETWO. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the second quarter worth about $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

