Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the June 30th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 271,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,235. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.0508 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

