eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EBAY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

Get eBay alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EBAY

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $56.57. 5,070,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,727,770. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. eBay has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $57.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,324.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,254. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of eBay by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.