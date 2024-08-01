eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $57.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $55.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. eBay has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $55.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.03.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that eBay will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,254. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in eBay by 200.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

