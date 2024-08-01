Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $784.00

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 784 ($10.08) and last traded at GBX 781 ($10.05), with a volume of 260843 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 776 ($9.98).
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 736.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 703.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 599.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 7.79.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a GBX 6.90 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Edinburgh Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,076.92%.
The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.
