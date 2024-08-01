Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.63

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$23.63 and last traded at C$23.17, with a volume of 82539 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.41.

ELD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.54.

The company has a market cap of C$4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65.

In other news, Director George Raymond Burns sold 199,010 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.60, for a total transaction of C$4,100,183.13. In other news, Senior Officer Christos Balaskas sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.99, for a total transaction of C$122,978.75. Also, Director George Raymond Burns sold 199,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.60, for a total transaction of C$4,100,183.13. Insiders have sold a total of 296,750 shares of company stock worth $5,904,629 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

