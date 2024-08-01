Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ESI. UBS Group increased their target price on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

ESI traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,029. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $613.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.95 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Element Solutions’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 370.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Element Solutions by 1,585.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

