ELIS (XLS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.36 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for about $0.0318 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a total market cap of $6.36 million and $61.37 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00010565 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00008820 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,010.80 or 1.00097091 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000995 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00011657 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007189 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00067983 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03180179 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $51,453.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

