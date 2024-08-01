Employers Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:EIG)

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.
Employers has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Employers has a dividend payout ratio of 33.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Employers to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.
Employers Stock Performance
Shares of Employers stock traded down $1.73 on Thursday, reaching $46.28. 152,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,867. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.21. Employers has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $49.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Ann Marie Smith sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $72,782.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,133.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Employers Company Profile
Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Employers
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.