Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Energy Recovery Price Performance

Shares of Energy Recovery stock traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,772,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,474. Energy Recovery has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $30.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 15.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $59,675.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 137,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,434.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Energy Recovery news, insider William Yeung sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $29,435.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,807.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $59,675.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 137,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,434.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,540 shares of company stock worth $1,207,620. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Energy Recovery

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,893,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,363,000 after buying an additional 41,967 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 305,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 26,450 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 190,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27,495 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

