Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.87. 7,097,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,470,582. The company has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.37.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.
