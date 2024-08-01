Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.87. 7,097,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,470,582. The company has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.37.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.