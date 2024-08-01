Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.87. 7,097,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,470,582. The company has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.37. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $30.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

