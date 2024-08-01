Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 2.3 %
NYSE:EPD traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.87. 7,097,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,470,582. The company has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.37. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $30.05.
Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.78%.
Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.
