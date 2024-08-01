Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Short Interest Down 9.0% in July

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the June 30th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 507,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Entravision Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th.

Shares of EVC stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 430,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,018. The stock has a market cap of $188.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Entravision Communications has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 55,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

