Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Short Interest Down 9.0% in July

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the June 30th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 507,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Entravision Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 55,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.
Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.
